TMC Accuses BJP Of Making Parliament Its Own Secret Chamber

Kolkata (The Hawk): Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, the Trinamool Congress members of parliament Derek O’Brien, Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri said on Thursday that the saffron party is making the parliament a secret chamber, “for the BJP, of the BJP, by the BJP”.

On Thursday, party MP Derek O’Brien said that the 12 opposition MPs will continue their protest till the Winter Session is on. The leaders decided that they will sit at the Gandhi statue inside the parliament.

The TMC also criticized the government for banning the media inside the parliament.

O’Brien said that several press clubs, including the Press Club of India protested against the clear attempt by the government to shut out all democratic arms. The TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee issued a statement for the President and the secretary of the press club stating that ‘we call for the immediate restoration of all facilities to the journalists to cover parliament so that the institution is strengthened’.

“The government has stopped journalists, photographers, videogra-phers from entering the parliament due to Covid-19. This is a way to not let the nation know what is happening inside the parliament. The BJP does not want the parliament to function. The government is answerable to the parliament and the parliament is answerable to the people. If they shut out the parliament, then they are not answerable to the public anymore,” said O’Brien.

The suspended 12 MPs, including two of the TMC, are protesting for not allowing any discussion on Farm Bills or on Pegasus saying that it is a matter of internal security. “This decision in itself is unprecedented,” said O’Brien.

“The Sansad TV is the only outlet from the parliament. The government is now censoring Sansad TV as well. The cameras of Sansad TV just focus on the presiding officer, the speaker, deputy chairperson and the BJP MPs – all mid-shot and long-shots are censored. The BJP is making the parliament a secret chamber for the BJP, of the BJP, by the BJP,” said the TMC MP.

The UPA was formed in 2004 for better governance and it continued till 2014. However, it is true that there is no UPA for the last few years. Congress had nearly 150 MPs in the parliament back then, now they have 50. The Left Front had 62 seats back then and now they have 6 seats, RJD had 25 seats then, now they have nil – the dynamics have changed, argued the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

O’Brien reiterated West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s oft-repeated comment that the TMC has only one focus and that is to uproot the BJP from states and the Centre.

The party through a tweet criticised PM Narendra Modi for not sharing any data on governance and hiding facts from the nation. “N – NO, D – DATA, A - AVAILABLE

This is simply an attempt by the @BJP4India to HIDE THEIR FAILURES! Why is @narendramodi ji so afraid of data? Why can we never get any clarity or transparency from this government?”

It listed the issues on which the central government has not come out of any figures such as healthcare staff, who died during the pandemic, on migrant workers’ job losses and death, farmers’ suicides, on religious attacks and internet shutdowns and farmer deaths during the farm law protest.