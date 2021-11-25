SSC Recruitment: 542 Plus Group-D Jobs Given Illegally, Court Orders Stop Pay

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The number of corrupt staff recruitments in group-D category is not 25 but more than 500.

The complainant had earlier gone to Calcutta High Court saying there were 25 people who were appointed illegally. A total of 542 letters of illegal appointment were filed in the court on Thursday. On the basis of this, the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered to stop the salaries of the 542 people.

Initially, the complainant had alleged that 25 people had been recruited as Group D workers by corrupt means. After examining the documents, the court also ordered the government to stop their salary after verification. The single bench of the high court had directed the CBI to probe the allegations of non-transparent appointments. The state had appealed to the division bench challenging the verdict. The court on Wednesday stayed the CBI probe into the case for the three weeks as it said it needed to study the case in finer details.

After that, on Thursday, a case of irregularities in the appointment of Group D staff again came up for hearing in the single bench.

On the day, the judge ordered that the salaries of the 542 people in question, alleged to have been recruited illegally, be suspended. The Calcutta High Court has directed the School Service Commission to suspend the salary after scrutinizing all the documents.

A single bench will next hear the case in the second week of December.