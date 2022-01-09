Serving humanity BSF prepares youth, kids for exams, hands out computers

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Border Security Force (BSF) has been playing a constructive role in social development and nation building apart from its task of preventing border crimes and defending our borders from neighbouring countries.

In its social responsibility towards the people of India it has stood in every happy and difficult times with the border residents.

Under the ongoing Civic Action Programme, by distributing more and more items and medicines to the needy people, the jawans have shown that they are humane in their approach towards border residents.

The force, which was raised in 1965, has proved its worth during the pandemic, when its personnel reached out to the interior border areas to distribute food and dry ration to people, who were inconvenienced during the nationwide lockdown. Later, they played active role in delivering vaccines to the people.

In West Bengal, in order to encourage the youth towards sports, BSF keeps on distributing sports items and organizing sports competitions from time to time.

The 35 Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, deployed in Murshidabad district is preparing border students for the physical efficiency phase of SSC constable competitive examination.

People living on the border often lack money, good schools and proper guidance. As a result, children lag in comparison to the children from urban areas. Keeping this in mind, the jawans of BSF’s 35 Battalion at Border out post Kanapara made arrangements for coaching them. These students were given lessons on mathematics, reasoning, English and computers. Emphasis was also laid on moral values of these students.

The written examination of these students was taken by the Staff Selection Commission of CAPFs. They now await a physical efficiency test. Preparation for physical training is being given at the outpost. Around 113 students, including 13 girls, are preparing for the physical training.

The public relations officer of BSF said that the BSF is making every effort for a bright future for the border youths. In this sequence, BSF has been imparting cutting-edge training to the youth for the written examination. Now the preparation for physical efficiency is being done by us. The enthusiasm of the youth towards this is worth seeing.”

In another community engagement programme in Nadia district, the BSF has been providing free medical camps to the needy people and encouraging youth towards the sports by organizing games and providing sports items to the youth of border villages on certain occasions.

On January 6, Border Out Post NC Pur of 84 Battalion, deployed in the border area of Sector Berhampur, under South Bengal Frontier, under the CAP initiative, distributed four computers to NC Pur government primary school, Lal Bazar Government Primary School, Khanjipur Government Primary School, Debnathpur Government Higher Secondary School. Teachers, students, elders and members of nearby villages were present during the ceremony.

“We, at the South Bengal Frontier, are trying to create a good image of the force and inculcate a sense of security among the border residents. Such programmes would be organized in future too to increase the interest in sports and education of the youth of border villages. Children were motivated to become good citizens by reading and writing and at the same time they were also inspired to raise the name of the country by performing well in sports,” said the public relations officer, BSF.