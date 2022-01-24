Senior Bengal BJP Leaders Get Notice For Anti-Party Comments

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The state BJP showcaused senior leaders Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari on Sunday for their anti-party statements in public.

A mini-storm had been brewing in the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cup for some days. Since the Matua leader from Thakurnagar and junior Union minister Shantanu Thakur left the party’s whatsApp group a couple of weeks back, he had been holding informal meetings and picnics with unhappy leaders of the state BJP for the past few days. It has been said that the Matua community is angry at the inaction by the Centre on citizenship of Matua people and also less representation of the leaders from the community in the state committee.

A few days back, a new committee was formed in the state BJP. Most of the ‘old’ guards were left out. Joy Prakash Majumder and Ritesh Tiwari were also excluded in the list. The showcause letter issued on Sunday said, “Anti-party statements are being attributed to you in the media reports in the last few days, which is a breach of party discipline. As per the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, on the direction of state president and MP Sukant Majumder, you are being given notice to show cause. You are being asked to explain in writing why no action will be taken against you for violating party discipline.”

The two leaders in question have denied receiving the letters and said the letters have been ‘selectively’ leaked in the media with malicious intentions.

Shantanu Thakur, BJP MP from Bangaon, on the developments, said, “I have contacts with all the dissidents in the state,” he said. I will meet everyone. Is it possible then to exclude everyone?”

“Let them do whatever they want. Many more unhappy leaders will meet me. Rebel BJP leaders from all over West Bengal will hold meetings with me. Will you exclude everyone?”

Thakur made the comments while attending a picnic at the farmhouse of party leader Ashish Bandyopadhyay in Gobardanga, North 24 Parganas on Netaji's birth anniversary, Sunday. He said that he was going to launch a programme across the state to revive the ‘left-out’ workers of the BJP in the wake of dissent in the Matua community, leaving the party WhatsApp group and leaving out leaders in the new state and district committees.

On the developments in the party in the last few days, a state committee leader said that the central leaders are watching all the developments in Bengal. “They will do whatever is necessary at the right time. Things would have been different had the party come to power. The loss has affected the party organization at various levels. Lot of our leaders have left, and the atrocities against our people have increased. With the civic and the panchayat elections due in the state, the Trinamool Congress is trying its best to not let us regroup and be strong. Many of the seniors in the party are upset over not getting responsibilities, which is natural. The party is an organized party and there will be steps to stem it,” said the leader.

The leader said that there will be repercussions if there are anti-party statements by seniors. “What will the juniors in the party get the message? Whatever in the state committee has happened has happened after consultations with central leaders. If there is any dissension, it will be taken care of by the leaders in Delhi,” was the opinion.

Another district leader, who has also been a youth leader in the past said that no one is leaving the party right now. “The party will showcause whosoever indulges in anti-party activities. That is how the party works. The state committee is competent in handling such situations”.