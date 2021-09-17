Priyanka’s campaign details at Bhabanipur to be kept secret

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Campaigning in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency by both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been of much concern for the media as well as for the aam janata in Bengal.

To dodge the Trinamool Congress and the state police personnel trailing the BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, the saffron party has decided to keep their moves close-guarded.

Party insiders said that it has been decided that Priyanka’s campaign routine in some areas of Bhabanipur constituency will not be shared with the media.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP election committee with its chairman Rudranil Ghosh.

According to actor-turned-politician, Ghosh, the party’s star campaigners are also campaigning without any prior notice. Usually, the media is given a chart before any campaign programme beforehand so that they can cover the event.

“The police are keeping a strict vigil on Priyanka Tibrewal’s campaign. TMC workers are also threatening voters of the constituency and intimidating them against voting for the BJP. Keeping all the factors in mind, Priyanka will now silently campaign at some wards,” Rudranil was quoted by BJP sources.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back, Priyanka had alleged that the police are keeping a vigil on her campaign. Party leaders are of the view that every move by the young lawyer is being conveyed to the TMC.

“The police in plainclothes are keeping an eye on me and are also monitoring people’s acceptance to the BJP. Later, they are informing the details to the TMC chief and accordingly the TMC workers are reacting,” Priyanka was heard complaining.

Meanwhile, West Bengal panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee on Friday, while campaigning for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said that people of Bhabanipur are more than eager to vote for their Didi.