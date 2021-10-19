Postal department brings out stamp to honour one Durga Puja

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Kolkata prides itself in its creatively-themed Durga Puja celebrations and by now the city is a repository of world’s largest open-air installations.

In fact, some of the best appreciated Durga idols get preserved as art works to be enjoyed by people throughout the year.

This year, Aurobindo Setu Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samiti’s Puja in north Kolkata and Barisha Club’s idol in Behala will find their place of permanence. While Barisha Club’s idol will travel to Salboni in West Midnapore district, the idol from Aurobindo Setu Sarbojonin will be preserved at the General Post Office (GPO) in Kolkata.

Mintu Patra, a member of the club, who conceptualised the theme of recreating a post office, is naturally elated. “It struck me that post offices have been an integral part of our lives for many years, but are facing neglect and the younger generation is not much inclined on writing letters. Through our theme we have tried to revive people’s interest in post offices,” said Patra.

“Our pandal and idol is a tribute to the only means of communication in earlier times to a majority of people in India. Though our budget was meager, our thought process has won people’s hearts.”

The Senior club member said that the committee has a public page on Facebook, where they keep posting all the activities throughout the year. And the subject of their theme, on the FB page, came to the notice of the postal department. The postmaster general of West Bengal, Niraj Kumar also was informed and the department sent their representatives to the Puja community. “They were very excited to hear about us and on Sasthi, Niraj Kumar visited us and also felicitated us,” said Patra.

The postal department also released a stamp in honour of the Puja, a first in the history of the postal department. Since the Puja also coincided with the Postal Week, the department ran their operations from 10am-5pm on Ashtami from the pandal.

“The department also felt that they should preserve this theme and so they sent us a mail expressing their eagerness. After our go ahead, they have preserved the idol on Monday at the GPO museum in Kolkata,” said Patra.

But the journey has not been easy for the Puja committee. It took little more than a month to bring the pandal to shape and two months to get the idol right. The postal department, which was in touch with the committee since Mahalaya, was impressed with the amount of information the pandal stored.

“This is the first time our pratima (idol) has been preserved. We had a sub-Rs 10 lakh budget for the Puja, including the idol and pandal. We also do a lot of social work for the poor people as we are surrounded by low-income group families,” informed another club member.

The idol, done by Gopal Pal resembled a large postal stamp, while the pandal, decorated by Raju Sutradhar had many departments’ memorabilia from the past. Patra informed that they worked extensively for four months collecting documents, information, sifting through the Internet and libraries.

The committee members are still celebrating their success and hope to sit again to think of their Puja theme for 2022 after the Jagaddhatri Puja.