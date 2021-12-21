Pegasus Row: West Bengal Governor Invokes Article 167; Seeks Mamata’s records for inquiry

Ashok ChatterjeeKolkata (The Hawk):

Article 167 defines a chief minister’s duties towards the governor of a state.

The tweet from the Raj Bhavan read: “Constrained to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution to seek @MamataOfficial all record and proceedings leading to Inquiry Commission #Pegasus Notification dated 26.07.2021 as the Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi @IASassociation failed to provide such information.”

The governor had directed the chief minister to take steps to forward the entire record leading to the constitution of the Pegasus inquiry commission at the earliest.

On December 17, a CJI-led Supreme Court bench had stayed its judicial inquiry into the controversy. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Global Village Foundation against the state government’s notification to constitute a judicial commission in this regard.

The state government had on July 26 constituted a commission of inquiry headed by former Supreme Court Justice Madan Lakur and former Calcutta High Court Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya into the Pegasus case. On Friday, the Raj Bhavan tweet said that the governor had asked the chief secretary for a notice to form a commission to investigate Pegasus on July 26 and other documents. It has been clearly asked to pay by December 18.

When the state chief secretary and home secretary met Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on December 11 they were reminded of the matter. But even after that, the governor received no such information. In his tweet on Wednesday he said that the state government would have to send the documents and notification regarding the formation and notification of the inquiry commission by Thursday.

A commission headed by retired Justice Lokur was constituted under the Inquiry Act (1952). That commission had already started its work. The Raj Bhavan had sent the official notification and related documents on December 6. The governor alleged that top officials of the state administration did not listen to him, hence, on Friday he sent a message asking for documents again.

In an unrelated development, the governor tweeted about his displeasure on the private universities and rescheduled his meeting with them on December 23, instead of Monday.

“Taking exception to stance of Pvt. Univ Chancellors & VCs @AdamasUniversi1 @AmityUni @BrainwareTweet @jis_university @TnuEdu @E_Learning_SSU @snuindia @sxukolkata @svu_official @IIC_TIU @csatyajit that they will not attend Dec 20 meeting Governor has rescheduled meeting for Dec23” wrote the governor.

He further said in his tweet that the tenor and content of communication, indicates worrisome unionism at @AdamasUniversi1 @AmityUni @BrainwareTweet @jis_university @TnuEdu @E_Learning_SSU @snuindia @sxukolkata @svu_official @IIC_TIU @csatyajit bearing out all pervasive fear & authoritarian governance @MamataOfficial.