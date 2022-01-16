Party candidates differ in their opinion on civic poll date push back

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the State Election Commission (SEC) announced postponement of the four municipal corporation elections by three weeks (February 12), there have been mixed reactions from the candidates and leaders of political parties.

The candidates, who were in the midst of their campaign, are yet to make the most of the SEC notice and plan ahead. A few of them were not convinced with the logic for the decision.

CPI(M) state committee member Palash Das says the party had written to the SEC to postpone the election earlier. “We had objected to the voting date, February 22 and counting date, February 25. The window for nomination was from December 25 to January 2, which was a festive time and also the courts were closed at that time. This was done deliberately to put the opposition parties in discomfort. Other political parties had also told the SEC that the new voters would not be able to vote if voting is held on January 22. What was the hurry? Also, in this surge in COVID cases, minimum people will come out to vote, a factor which will help the ruling Trinamool Congress,” said Das.

The CPI(M) leader asks how did the SEC decide on February 12? He alleges that it is because the state wants to vote on the date. “There was no attempt to take the opinion of opposition parties or health experts. The SEC has not been democratic in its process. We are also not yet clear if the February 27 date for voting stands or not. If that stands we want the counting and results declared on the same day. In today’s notice there is no clarity on campaigning,” said Das.

Krishna Chakraborty, Trinamool candidate from Ward 29 from Bidhannagar and former mayor of BMC, wants to focus on the work in hand. She wants to utilize the time in reaching out to more people and finding out from the grassroots, what problems they face. “If the decision to postpone the date is good or bad is not a factor for me. The SEC has honoured the court. Our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee too had expressed his reservation on any gathering for the next two months, based on the opinion of health experts. Our party always follows what the court says,” said the former councillor.

“We are soldiers of the party and will follow what the party tells us. We will carry on with our campaigning. In between, we will give some rest to our workers and then start afresh. We will go to the grassroots level and find out about people’s opinion,” opined Chakraborty.

Uma Shankar Ghosh Dastidar of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is contesting from Ward 30 of BMC, feels the decision of postponement of election was already indicated by Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, much before the SEC formally announced it. “Abhishek had already expressed his views which are similar to what the SEC said today. The only difference being he had called for a two-month gap and the SEC has postponed it by three weeks,” said Ghosh Dastidar.

The BJP candidate says the decision has caught many off guard. “The decision has been a surprise for us. We already chalked out our plan and had almost come to the fag-end of our campaigning. Now, to start afresh after a gap will be some task. Also, there is no assurance that the pandemic situation will subside in February mid-week,” said Ghosh Dastidar.