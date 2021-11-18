Panagarh army station hosts workshop on mental health of children

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Panagarh military station hosted a workshop on mental health and well-being with additional focus on special children recently. The workshop witnessed extensive participation from all major stakeholders involved in the upbringing of children and covered important facets of mental and emotional well-being and inclusive education.

The event was spearheaded by the zonal president Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Isha Dewan, along with Inderjit Kaur Khroud, zonal vice-president and was conducted across three sessions over two days, in both offline and online mode. Indu Punj, a renowned psychologist, teacher trainer and founder of Stories Matter was the resource person conducting the sessions. The beneficiaries of this programme were spread over a vast area of West Bengal and some areas of Jharkhand and the workshop will benefit a large section of this population.

The first session, titled Mental and Emotional Well-Being, was specifically aimed at children above 10 years of age. The session was vibrant with hands-on activities, anecdotes and lively interactions. In the absence of parents, the attendees opened up to the resource person wholeheartedly. The second session, titled Inclusive Education, was for teachers, special educators of all APS’ and APPS’, totalling nine in number and parents of special children. The session witnessed meaningful exchanges between the counsellor as well as the beneficiaries in both online as well as offline mode.

The final session was attended by a large number of parents of all-age-group children. The trainer handled the topic ‘mental and emotional well being’ from the parental perspective, in a very methodical way. Speaking on the occasion, Isha Dewan, of AWWA, thanked the resource person for her immense contribution to the society and hoped to see the sessions being effectively implemented on ground by various attendees. The event was graced by many defence and civilian dignitaries. This was the first such event being conducted for a large audience and was a successful amalgamation of both offline and online modes of discourse.