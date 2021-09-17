Opposition slams PM Modi for pomp on birthday, calls for all-India protests

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): While the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates 20-day ‘Seva and Samarpan’ campaign to mark PM Modi’s birthday in West Bengal, marking 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition has been quick to slam the move.

Many BJP-ruled states are planning big events during the next 19 days.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitharam Yechury announced that the CPI(M) and the 19 other parties have given a call for public protests throughout India from September 20-30.

He also announced that during the same period a Barat bandh call had been given by the farmer organisations. “The Left has supported the bandh and so has the Congress and other parties.

Yechury, in Kolkata, said that the youths of the country are celebrating Modi’s birthday, Friday as ‘National Unemployment Day’. He said since the time he has come to power, the rate of unemployment has gone up.

“In 2016-17 the youth unemployment rate was 15.66%. By 2021 it rose to 28.26 percent and in August 2021 it climbed to 32.03%. If one in three youth is unemployed, then what will happen to the country? Around 10% of the rich are owners of 50% of our national assets. Rich is getting richer, while the poor are getting poorer. Modi is spending in advertisements for his propaganda. That money could have been better utilised on vaccination,” slammed Yechury.

Notably, on September 17 more than two crore people were vaccinated in the country, a milestone achieved by the BJP-led central government, said West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

“Only the BJP can create milestones. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi more than 2cr people were vaccinated on a single day,” said Ghosh.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the BJP is “inhuman” for not sending sufficient vaccines even in BJP-ruled states.

CPI(M) leader and senior Politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that the BJP is a fascist party. “So far the BJP claimed that they are sending vaccines according to availability but just by name the BJP had decided to vaccinate so many people on Modi’s birthday. They are a fascist party,” claimed Sujan.