North Kolkata Puja wins hearts and awards for their tribute to poet Shankha Ghosh

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja in North Kolkata has bagged the best award by a leading Bengali news channel for their ‘adoption from a poem’ category, where they have displayed the theme of ‘unity’.

Paying Tribute to the noted poet Sankha Ghosh, Jagat Mukherjee Park’s theme is ‘Hate hath rekhe aye aro bedhe bedhe thaki’ (Come lets us stay tied together by holding hands).

The renowned poet passed away last year owing to COVID but by adopting his poem, the Puja committee has made us realize that the poet may not have been with us but his works are immortal and will keep inspiring us.

A part of his poem has been taken up to illustrate his thoughts visually through the many human figurines holding hands in a mesh of ropes. The visual representation reminds us how we can overcome these tough times by being united and facing the challenges collectively.

The poem and its manifestation materially is an eye-opener on how the pandemic and the natural disasters can be overcome collectively.

The committee is celebrating their 85th year of Durga Puja.

Durga Puja committee’s joint secretary Dwaipayan Roy said that during the pandemic people have separated and are locked at home so, this year through their theme they wanted to bring back the ‘closeness’ amongst people.

“Pandemic, deaths, desperate cries of people can be heard across the country. So, this year we wanted all the loved ones to be together through this theme and we also paid homage to poet Sankha Ghosh, whom we lost this year due to COVID,” said Roy.

Puja revelers, who visited the pandal have given mixed reactions as on one side they are happy and on the other side they are sad that the pandemic is still taking away lives of several people.

“Though we are merrymaking, a section of people can’t unite with their loved ones as they have lost their loved ones to pandemic or they had to leave for other states in search of livelihood,” claimed Ajit Mitra, a local resident.

Meanwhile, a big-banner Durga Puja, organised by West Bengal minister of fire and emergency services Sujit Bose, had to stop the laser lights show at his ‘Burj Khalifa-themed Puja at Sreebhumi Sporting Club. Reportedly, the chief minister indirectly had expressed her ‘displeasure’ over the tall pandal and laser show so close to the airport.