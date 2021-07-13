NHRC Team submits Final Report on Post-Poll Violence in Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), probing the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, on Tuesday, submitted five sets of reports in sealed envelopes before Calcutta High Court.

These reports are the final. Earlier on June 30, the NHRC committee had submitted the initial report and then asked for some more time, which the court had granted.

However, the five-judge bench, comprising justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar adjourned hearings on PILs related to post-poll violence till July 22.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, sought a copy of the report and said that the state should be allowed to reply to the report.

Meanwhile, following a plea submitted by additional solicitor general Y J Dastoor that Biswajit Sarkar, brother of the deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar, the Calcutta High Court ordered a DNA matching with the sibling, report of which has to be produced before the court within seven days in a sealed envelope.

Brother Biswajit Sarkar had expressed his inability to identify the body on account of its bad condition when it was taken out for the second post-mortem.

After Mahesh Jethmalani, senior counsel appearing for Biswajit Sarkar confirmed that Biswajit is ready to give his DNA, the Calcutta HC ordered to take Biswajit to Command Hospital on July 15.

Notably, following a request from Abhijit's family members, the Calcutta HC had ordered a second autopsy of Abhijit at Command Hospital.

During the earlier hearing, the court had issued show-cause notice to deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police for failing to prevent obstruction to the NHRC team that was visiting Jadavpur. The court also directed the affidavit filed by the DC (south Kolkata) be sent to the petitioners.

Incidentally, Abhijit was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in Kolkata.

Welcoming the move, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari praised the submission of the report by the human rights body and said that truth on the post-poll violence will unfold soon.

Countering Suvendu, TMC MP Saugata Roy denied any incidents of violence after the polls, though admitting that there have been some incidents of violence in-between the time the results were out and the chief minister took oath. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to malign the image of the Trinamool.