Molest charges against IPS officer Akash Magharia by BJP

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata Party Bengal unit on Friday complained to the state election commission against DCP (South) Akash Magharia for allegedly ‘molesting’ BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

Furnishing a photo in support of their claim the BJP alleged that while they were trying to enter the chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence, on the way to the crematorium to cremate their deceased leader Manas Saha, the unfortunate incident happened.

The letter also complained of physical assault on BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Arjun Singh. The letter alleged that Magharia “molested and inappropriately manhandled Priyanka and some women present.”

The party leaders, in the letter, demanded that the EC immediately remove Magharia and other officers from election duty, involved in the incident.

Manas Saha, who had fought the last assembly election on a BJP ticket died on Thursday after a prolonged suffering. The party and family members alleged that he was hit on the head by the goons after the elections were over and is a victim of post-poll violence in the state.

“The procession maintained all COVID protocol and was peacefully proceeding towards the crematorium when a large posse of policemen resorted to unprovoked aggression and started charging towards the funeral procession,” said the letter asking Election Commission’s intervention in the issue.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal said that the Trinamool Congress government never takes any action against the state police even if they are wrong.

“The police always work at the behest of the state government for which even their wrong actions go unnoticed,” slammed Priyanka.

However, the TMC refused to read too much into the allegations and downplayed the incident and claimed that just to gain importance, the BJP has visited the Election Commission’s office and complained against DCP South Akash Magharia.