Mamata's Tit For Tat A Big Hit

Soumitra Bose

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee's 'tit for tat a big hit' with BJP and hence, 'for them now the bell seriously tolls' so much so that their very credibility is at sheer stake nationally, internationally in the sense, is BJP solely interested being in power this way or that way adopting all possible under cover surreptitious, clandestine methods howsoever 'illegal', 'misuse of power' they be. Right so, say in unison Mamata-lackeys unhindered, without dropping the hat.

If Mamata Banerjee's 'tit for tat' was not a hit then why at the 11th hour before starting of the Parliament's full fledged session, hurriedly, show cause notice under Anti-Defection Law has been hurriedly issued to Sisir Adhikari, a Trinamul Congress MP, who continues to be BJP member. The same with Sunil Madal. There is a 3rd MP, not of TMC of course, K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju of the YSRCP headed by AP CM YSR Jagan Reddy.

For now over to Mamata Banerjee : She would not be vengeful or in revenge mood had Sisir Adhikari despite being TMC MP lambasted Mamata Banerjee in acerbic languages just because he was profitably wooed by the BJP. He even let his son Suvendu Adhikari go hammer and tongs against Mamata Banerjee and allegedly used under cover wrong methods via BJP to defeat Mamata Banerjee even though she at first was officially declared winner over her BJP rival Suvendu who even now goes on openly castigating, tongue lashing her day in and day out in all fora including in the Assembly. The same with Sunil Mandal who too is TMC and also, BJP. How, only he knows.

The 3rd MP who has been issued Anti Defection Law notice is K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, elected on YSR Congress Party ticket but now no more in there and yet continues as YSRCP MP in Lok Sabha records.

Coming back to Mamata's Tit for Tat to the BJP, the latter's "prestige" took a full down hill when it's MLA Mukul Roy continues to be its MLA and is PAC Chairman, the post of which is reserved for Opposition. Officially, Mukul Roy is BJP MLA. Thus he is "Opposition Rep". At the same time, he is TMC's near-President. More to come...On the BJP front, Suvendu, who ate out of her hands not long ago, is now Leader of Opposition against Mamata Banerjee in the state assembly hurling regular invectives at Mamata but all that is proving to avail, say insiders in the state assembly.

More such Mamata-humiliating examples are there. She patiently tolerated it all as now. But now, she is has started --- only started --- raising her damocle's sword on her rivals. They are already rattled, nervy, say insiders. Thus the notice under anti defection law to the above. But Mamata now is refusing to be cowed down howsoever 'banal', 'trite' they be, and also, going for "once and for all times".