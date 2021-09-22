Mamata urges voters step out and vote despite odds to let her continue as CM

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): For the first time after the by-election was declared in Bhabanipur, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who is also a candidate in the bypoll, was seen campaigning in her constituency on Wednesday.

She emphasised that the people should go out to vote or else she cannot continue as the chief minister.

Mamata also added that contesting from Bhabanipur was in her ‘destiny’ as the circumstances have led her to come back to her old and trusted constituency, which has made her victorious in two previous occasions with a large margin of votes.

“Despite odds everyone should go out to vote or else I cannot continue as chief minister and work for the people. If I am not voted then I cannot fight the devilish BJP. I won’t allow the CAA (citizen amendment act) and NRC (national register of citizens) in West Bengal. If needed, ‘khela’ (we will play) will happen in Tripura, Assam, Goa and BJP will be sent out of India,” said Mamata.

She also broached the oft-repeated topic of her health and how she was made a ‘target’ during campaigning in Nandigram. That time she had canvassed with a fractured leg sitting on a wheelchair. She said, “My leg is still hurting. But I’m a stubborn person and will do things I am determined to do. It was a big conspiracy against me. In the accident, I could have also lost my life. But I’m fortunate to be alive.”

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the TMC chief said that the BJP is running the country like a Taliban.

“In UP, they threw bodies with COVID deaths in the river and on the other hand posted Modi’s picture on vaccination certificates. People will be afraid to know the reality of what BJP did to make me lose in Nandigram,” claimed the TMC leader.

The West Bengal chief minister also alleged that in BJP-ruled Tripura TMC leaders are not allowed to enter for which they have imposed Section 144.

“BJP leaders claim that Mamata didi doesn’t allow Durga and Lakshmi puja in Bengal. How will the BJP-led government conduct Durga Puja with the Section 144 in place in Tripura,” asked Mamata while campaigning at two places under Bhabanipur constituency.

The new BJP national vice-president, Dilip Ghosh said that just to let her continue as chief minister, Mamata and her party has hurriedly called for the bypoll as they think none other than her can be the CM of the state.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “The tide in Bhabanipur is not exactly what Mamata Banerjee had expected. It seems she has sensed that the going is getting tougher for her as polling day draws closer. She has now been forced to come out and campaign. But the silence of the voters is where the real story lies.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was denied access to enter a lane near the chief minister’s residence.

Sukanta Majumdar claimed that they were prevented from campaigning on Harish Chatterjee Street that leads to the residence of the chief minister, who is also a candidate.

“The TMC is afraid and is not allowing the BJP to campaign, but the people will break the barricades. The West Bengal Police are working at the behest of the TMC ,” said Majumdar.

Rubbishing the BJP claim on any restrictions in campaigning, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, said, “Nobody is restricted from campaigning in Bhabanipur. Both the BJP central and state leaders are allowed to campaign in the constituency.”

However, deputy commissioner of police (South) Akash Magharia clarified that the BJP campaigners did not have vaccination certificates and tried to breach the high-security zone for which they were diverted to another lane.