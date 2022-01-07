Mamata meets Modi virtually, criticises Guv for pricking in state matters

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute at New Town, Kolkata virtually on Friday.

The virtual platform was also an occasion of the PM sharing stage with the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee after a long gap.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandviya, along with leader of opposition in the Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and Union ministers from Bengal Nisith Pramanik and Shantanu Thakur were also present on the virtual platform.

Chief minister not only thanked the PM for his concern for the development of Bengal, she also utilized the occasion to complain about the various issues regarding the state.

Mamata used the opportunity to complain to the PM about the interference of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the state’s internal affairs.

Mamata said that the state government had recently announced the recruitment of retired officers from the private sector to speed up work on various government projects. Governor Dhankhar raised questions about the notification and asked for details. Addressing the PM, she said, “The governor has asked about the appointment of officials from the private sector and wants to see a detailed paper. But he does not know that the decision was made following the advice of the center. We may have political differences, but we try to follow the Centre’s advice most of the times” she said.

In the virtual meet on Friday, the chief minister also requested the Prime Minister to increase the number of seats in medical colleges apart from demanding appointment of more IAS and IPS officers in the state.

She also put her request to the PM to release 40% of the second doses of vaccines, which is due to the state from the Centre.

“I am here for the Prime Minister,” Mamata said at the opening ceremony. “The Union health minister had called me twice. The Prime Minister has shown interest in the development of Bengal, thank you for that. But I would like to mention here that we have already inaugurated this campus,” Mamata said, adding “During the first wave of COVID we needed more health infrastructure. One day I visited the second campus of this hospital in New Town and decided to use it. We built safe homes here. This building has been very useful to us. The state has paid 25% for the construction of this hospital. The state has given 11 acres of land. The state will also pay for the recurring cost of the hospital.”

Mamata also was at her jovial best when light-heartedly excused the compare of the event for forgetting to announce her surname before calling to give her speech. “She may have forgotten my last name. It can happen due to nervousness,” she said.