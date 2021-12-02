Mamata meets Maha civil society members, asks to join her in fighting BJP

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): On a day West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, she also had a meeting with members of the civil society.

The prominent attendees of the meeting were script writer and poet Javed Akhtar, actress Swara Bhaskar, activist Medha Patkar, newly-inducted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Pavan Varma, producer-director Mahesh Bhatt, columnist and socialite Shobhaa De, NCP leader Majeed Memon among other prominent people from Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Mamata asked the members of the civil society to join her in her fight against the BJP and even envisaged formation of a committee of such men who can guide her on how to take the fight forward.

Mahesh Bhatt was categorical in his BJP bashing and Mamata praise when he said, “You are the face of hope. When we felt that you were engulfed in darkness, you showed us light and ignited us. It is high time you tell us again the story of plural India as we were told by our ancestors.”

Mamata Banerjee listing the various state government-run schemes in Bengal, said she has taken care that people have free ration, health and education.

As she took questions from the audience, apart from lambasting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, she also criticized the Congress for going soft on its fight against the saffron party. Mamata also was critical of Rahul Gandhi for not being serious about his politics.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Mamata said, “Politics kaise hoga? (How and when will he do politics). Most of the time he is out of the country.” Continuing with her jibes on the Congress, she said the Congress is afraid of fighting the might of the BJP. She said, “They just wasted time and allowed the BJP to get more powerful. They are the TRP of the BJP. If somebody is not coming out openly, then someone else has to bell the cat.”

She said further on distancing TMC from the Congress and the Left, “If the Congress is contesting against me in Bengal, why can’t I contest in Goa. Why is the Congress and the Left contesting against me in every seat? If they can, so can I.”

She also clarified why she chose not to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections. “If I contest in UP, it will lead to further division of votes,” she said.

On a question from Swara Bhaskar about the frequent use of UAPA, Mamata said, “UAPA is not for the civil society. There are certain laws for the internal and external security of the nation. Now it is being misused on people. I will be happy to lift it from the people it has unjustly been applied (if she came to power).”

She recounted how she had voiced her objection to the now-withdrawn TADA law and even resigned from the Union cabinet on the issue.

When someone asked her if her march to other states can disturb the present political arrangement in Maharashtra leading to the BJP coming to power again, she said, “It depends from state to state. Where the political parties are compromising, there we have to work together. By compromise I mean that the party is not fighting the battle and the BJP is gaining in strength.”

She sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 battle from the dais. “It will be the year of Khela Hobe.” She said she will wipe out the BJP politically from the country.

On being asked by Shobhaa De who would be the PM if the BJP is defeated, Mamata said, “The matter is not who would be the prime minister. What is more important is that we can save democracy and the country by wiping out the BJP.” She said, “BJP hatao, desh bachao.” (save the country by defeating the BJP).