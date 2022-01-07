Mamata lists her people-friendly health measures to PM

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the virtual meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon various issues regarding health and vaccinations in the state.

She took the opportunity to apprise the PM about the good work the state has done regarding vaccinations and developing other health infra for the service of the people.

She said at the virtual inauguration, “I am really pleased that the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But let me inform the PM that we had inaugurated it way before as this institute is associated with the state government. I am extremely happy that CNCI’s new campus is being inaugurated. I’ve a special bond with this institute as it was situated right opposite my college.”

She said that health is state subject, but the Centre and state must work together to better the lives of people of Bengal. The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai to open two new cancer centres of excellence in Kolkata and Siliguri, she informed.

West Bengal government has also set up 43 new multi-specialty hospitals across the state, including a 300-bed facility for paediatric patients. The state has inaugurated 16 mother-child hubs in the state, and has made sure that institutional delivery in Bengal is over 99%. It was a lowly 60% when the new regime came to power in 2011, she mentioned.

“We have ensured through our works that our country won't get a bad reputation. Polio has been eradicated from the state. We have also started various schemes like Swasthya Sathi, where Rs 5 lakh medical insurance is given to each and every person in the state. Our fair price medicine centres give over 40% concession on medicines for everyone and the state is no. 1 when it comes to vaccination. There is zero wastage of vaccines. We have also started vaccinating children in the age-group of 15-18 years in schools and colleges. However, we still require more vaccines from the Centre for the second dose, and then only can we think about the booster shots,” she said at the function.