Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhawanipur as state goes for bypoll

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday declared names of candidates for the three Bengal constituencies that will go to polls on September 30.

Chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from Bhawanipur seat while in Jangipur Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam in Samserganj will be the contestants.

The main opposition party in West Bengal assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state leaders, said sources, are holding virtual meetings with their central leadership on finalising names of their candidates.

BJP sources said that four names have been shortlisted and after the party’s state committee meeting, on Monday, will send the list to New Delhi who will announce the final list.

“Former MP and Union railways minister Dinesh Trivedi, former governor Tathagata Roy, Anirban Ganguly and actor Rudranil Ghosh’s names have been shortlisted and the final list will be announced from New Delhi,” said party sources.

However, none of the leaders were ready to speak on it.

BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya, when asked, said that the state leaders will meet shortly and then they will consult the central leaders before coming up with the names.

In a related development, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced that the party would not field any candidate in Bhawanipur. Soon after the announcement, the Congress members and supporters opposed the move and insisted that the party should field a candidate.

Whether the Congress will field someone on its own or will they go for a consensus candidate with their alliance partner, the Left Front, will also be decided in the meeting on Monday.