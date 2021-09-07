Mamata Banerjee to start campaigning from Wednesday

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day before campaigning begins in the high-profile Bhawanipur constituency, on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee divided responsibilities amongst senior party leaders for campaign duty.

State ministers Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, her brother Kartick Banerjee and MLA Debasish Kumar will look after the nitty-gritty of campaigning in the eight wards under the constituency, said party sources.

The TMC sources also confirmed that the poll campaign will start with party workers’ meet at Chetla on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattoapdhyay, who had resigned as MLA after winning the Bhawanipur seat to vacate it for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was seen writing wall graffiti in the constituency. Chattoapdhyay had defeated his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rudranil Ghosh in this year’s assembly polls.

Before Chattoapdhyay, MLA Madan Mitra and Firhad Hakim were also seen writing slogans and painting the party symbols on walls in the area.

Beaming a broad smile Chattoapdhyay said that Mamata will win by a huge margin. “Deposit of opposition candidates will be forfeited as Mamata Banerjee will win by a very big margin. Everyone is with Didi as they are aware of the many people-friendly schemes started by our chief minister,” said Chattoapdhyay.

The party has coined a new slogan, which harps on the local sentiments -- ‘Unnayan ghore ghore, ghorer meye Bhawanipur e’ (development at every doorstep and the architect of this progress, our daughter is at Bhawanipur).

The seat has traditionally been with the Trinamool Congress after the party was formed and took part in the elections for the first time in 2011. Mamata Banerjee had been twice elected from the constituency in 2011 (bypoll, after Subrata Bakshi vacated the seat for her) and again in 2016, when she beat Congress’ Deepa Dasmunshi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party central leader and head of IT cell, Amit Malviya, took to Twitter claiming Mamata Banerjee will lose from the constituency just as she lost in Nandigram to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

“Staring at an imminent defeat, Mamata Banerjee had abandoned Bhawanipur and fled to Nandigram, only to lose to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. How does she hope to win from Bhawanipur now? She will meet the same fate as Nandigram in this by-poll. It is a contest BJP will enter to win,” read the tweet.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the BJP will announce a candidate in a day or two. The last date of filing nominations is September 13.

Polling for the south Kolkata seat along with Samserganj and Jangipur will take place on September 30.