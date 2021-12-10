Mamata Banerjee brings up BSF jurisdiction issue in Nadia

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again raked up the issue of the central government increasing the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15km of the border to 50km at an administrative meet in the border district of Nadia on Wednesday.

A resolution has been passed in the West Bengal legislative assembly against the central government’s decision to expand the BSF’s jurisdiction to 50km from the international border.

With the civic elections due soon in the state, the issue of BSF jurisdiction in border districts is likely to be brought up more by political leaders as they go on campaign trail.

CM Mamata advised the police in Nadia to avoid any trouble by maintaining better coordination with the BSF as Bangladesh is on the border.

“Nadia district borders Bangladesh,” she said. We have to ensure that BSF does not enter the village without permission and get involved in any trouble. The BSF will do their job, the police will do their job. But keep in mind that law and order is the prerogative of the state.”

Mamata said in Nadia, “You have a problem here. The BSF enters the villages and then we get complaints of harassment. They were even seen in voting queues during elections. At specific districts like Malda, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, they enter areas where they are not supposed to go. They are supposed to inform the local police before any movement. You saw what happened in Nagaland, in Sitalkuchi and even in Cooch Behar (where villagers were killed in CAPF firing during election). You have to be very careful.”

The local police chief there responded to the chief minister by saying that the police is not issuing permissions when the BSF writes to them.

Leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari tweeted: I wonder how, the Chief Minister of a State, bound by the oath taken by her, to bear true faith and allegiance towards the Constitution of India & supposed to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India; could repeatedly malign @BSF_India, who are assigned to do just that.”

In another tweet he wrote about the chief minister: “She is a repeat offender, of wilfully trying to drive a wedge between @BSF_India & @WBPolice. Kindly request @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia, @DefenceMinIndia to take this into cognizance. WB Governor @jdhankhar1 ji, please apprise Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn regarding this matter.”

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too took to social media. He wrote on his handle: “Urged @MamataOfficial to urgently revisit directives concerning @BSF_India, including ‘BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with permission of the police’ being not in sync with law.

The stance is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security.”

A BSF source, who is aware of the developments, said that they are following all guidelines by the central government. He denied any such occasion where they had to ask for local police permission and it wasn’t granted. He said that if the BSF shares intel with the police, they should be happy to act on it.

“Our focus is more on the border. We are working for the nation and so are the local police. These are hypothetical questions. The issue has been unnecessarily politicized,” said the source.