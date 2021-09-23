Mamata accuses BJP of forcibly winning many seats in assembly

Ashok chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress chief and the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of winning close to 50 seats in the assembly elections by force.

She said the party used its official powers to capture votes as the central forces were on duty during the polls and the Election Commission of India (EC) was in charge of the state law and order.

Mamata was speaking at a public meeting while campaigning in her constituency Bhabanipur for the second day on Thursday

“They occupied almost 50 seats by force as the whole of Delhi had descended on the land of Bengal. At that time the EC was in charge of the state,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee, who also visited a Jain temple on the day and spoke to the community members there, said that no one gave her the benefit of winning so many seats. “No one thought we would get 213 seats. But, I had a figure of 221 in mind and see we are inching close towards that figure as many of the MLAs have joined us back. So, I was not wrong.”

On fighting from Bhabanipur, Mamata said, “I’m again contesting from this seat. Maybe it is my destiny that I will be CM from Bhabanipur and also will capture Bharat from Bhabanipur.”

Once again harping on the conspiracy theory of the BJP as she contested from Nandigram earlier, she said that the saffron party tried to stop her from contesting. “When I started in Nandigram, they broke my limb. They could have hurt my neck too. It is destiny that I’m alive as my neck could have been severed in the accident,” she alleged.

Playing the victim card, the TMC chief further said that her whole body is damaged from injuries inflicted by her political opponents.

And then she spoke of her secular credentials. She said Bengal is a place where people of all religions and castes live peacefully. “Tyag ka nam hai Hindu, iman ka nam hai Muslim, pyar ka nam hai Esai aur balidan ka nam hai Sikh (every religion has their own good points).

During her speech she also showed her solidarity with the Sikh community members, many of their brethren protesting at Singhu border. “The farmers’ agitation has been going on for almost a year. But no one is talking about them. I have spoken to them over the phone. I want the three controversial laws repealed,” said Mamata.

She also urged everyone to vote despite the rain and waterlogging at many places.