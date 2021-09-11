Major fire at Kolkata godown, 20 engines deployed

A major fire broke out at a godown in South Kolkata's Taratolla area on Saturday morning, officials said.Twenty fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 10 am, they said.There was no immediate report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the storage facility, the fire brigade officials said.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be found out once it is brought under control, they added. —PTI