LS secretariat issues letters to MPs TMC Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mandal

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a late evening development on Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued letters to two Trinamool Congress MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mandal in response to petitions received under anti-defection law.

According to Lok Sabha sources, both the leaders have been asked to reply to the letters within 15 days.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay had on several occasions spoken to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on disqualification of the two MPs as both of them have joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had on an earlier occasion said that Sisir Adhikari, present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally, had not joined the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been vocal against Mukul Roy for despite his win from Krishnanagar (North) assembly seat on a BJP ticket, had defected to the Trinamool Congress.

The LoP is also pressing hard for the implementation of anti-defection law in West Bengal so that switching to other parties won’t be easy. He has also written to the assembly Speaker in this regard.

After the election results were declared, in which the Trinamool Congress got a landslide victory, several turncoat leaders, who joined the BJP, showed interest in rejoining the Trinamool Congress.