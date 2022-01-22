Industry Leaders From East Meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal Virtually, Discuss Growth

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) organised a special e-session with Piyush Goyal, commerce & industries, textiles & consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister on Friday evening.

Rishabh Kothari, president, MCCI in his Welcome address said that during the last quarter of 2021, industry expected that with the economy gradually coming out of the pandemic shadow and showing signs of a steady recovery, pent-up demand would likely sustain the growth momentum.

Covid-19 was catastrophic for international trade. Indian exports fell by a record 60% and imports by 59% in April 2020. Though the situation has improved, the road to recovery is long and hard. In December 2021, the overall export value was at USD 57.87 billion and the import value was at USD 72.5 billion, reflecting a trade deficit of USD 14.48 billion.

Minister Goyal, in his address said that India has been growing with the support of triple engine -- investment (private), exports and start-ups. Self-reliant India campaign is the vision of new India with the aim to make the country and its citizens self-reliant. To boost up the public-private relationship, the central government has come up with transparent auctions for investment for the private investors.

In the defence sector, foreign direct investment (FDI) has increased over 70% and for the local investors, investment has become cent percent. Already 101 defence commodities are notified to be part of the private investment. In the telecom sector, Centre now allows 100% FDI. The government also now focuses on the matter of reducing compliance burden.

The Indian government now shows interest to sign a free trade agreement with foreign countries. Goyal said that bilateral trade is a two-way traffic which will be beneficial in terms of comparative advantage for both of the countries.

The Union minister informed the business leaders that now one more industry (mobile manufacturing) has been included in the PLI scheme. He suggested that the industry should proactively participate in FTI and create an ecosystem to induce ease of doing business.

Later, the minister interacted with MCCI members and addressed many of their grievances.