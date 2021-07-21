India-Bangladesh border forces exchange sweet, greet on Eid-al-Adha

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Border Security Force (BSF) battalion exchanged sweets with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh, Panchagarh at Fulbari, Indo-Bangladesh border on Wednesday.

BSF South Bengal Frontier took the initiative to greet Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the religious event to extend India's goodwill gesture with Bangladesh. Both the BSF and the BGB guard the 4,096 kilometre India-Bangladesh border.

The BSF exchanged sweets and greetings with BGB at Pertrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other Border Outposts (BoPs). Both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations. The exchange of sweets between these two forces comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations.

It has been a long running tradition between the two forces to exchange sweets on festive occasions.

Along with the greetings of Eid-Ul-Adha festival, the BSF, a 2.5 lakh personnel strong force, is maintaining alertness and strict vigilance along with the border areas.

Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is one of the two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah. (ANI)