I Am 'Man Of The Match': BJP's Tibrewal After Loss

Kolkata: After Mamata Banerjee won Bhabanipur bypolls by securing 85,263 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal claimed that she is the 'Man of the Match' of the game as she secured more than 25,000 votes in the stronghold of West Bengal.

Tibrewal secured 26,428 votes, as per the Election Commission website. "I am 'Man of the Match' of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work," Tibrewal told ANI. Banerjee's Bhaba-nipur bypoll victory was important to retain the chief minister's post.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Sunday secured her seat as West Bengal chief minister after leading the crucial Bhaba-nipur assembly constituency with a record margin of 58,835 votes. "I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 58,835 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency.

"I thank all the voters for the win. This is for the first time that we have not lost in a single ward in Bhabanipur," Banerjee said greeting supporters outside her residence in Kolkata. She added that she will continue to work for the people. After 21 rounds of counting, the TMC leader got a total of 85,263 votes trouncing BJP's Tibrewal (26,320) and Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Srijeeb Banerjee (4,201).

—ANI