Hindus in Bangladesh live with fear of further violence

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The violence in Bangladesh, which started on October 13, is still continuing in some pockets. There are reports of at least six people dying in the violence, which erupted during Durga Puja celebrations in various districts.

The Bangladesh government has taken action and arrested a few culprits, promising of more arrests as they identify more people involved in the acts of murder and vandalism. After the violence first erupted in Comilla, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had said, “The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared.”

She also assured the members of the minority Hindu community that they enjoy the same rights as any other community in Bangladesh.

But despite the assurances on October 15, the incidents of disturbances are still being reported from different pockets.

Incidents of vandalism and murders have been reported from Chandpur sub-division, Noakhali, Chittagong, Gajipur, Narayanganj, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet and other places.

While violence marked in many towns and districts, the capital city of Dhaka has been left untouched. Many of the victims feel that there were no incidents in the Capital as that would draw the world media’s attention immediately.

A 30-year-old Dhaka resident, who doesn’t want to be named, said, “In Dhaka, there is no disturbance. All the incidents are taking place in other districts like Noakhali, Chandpur sub-division, Narayanganj town etc. These fundamentalists are always fighting with the police and are known troublemakers.”

The resident of Rampura thana, who has been living in Dhaka for more than 100 years said, “The person, who kept the holy Quran on the foot of lord Hanuman, has been nabbed by the police. The CCTV footage showed that the man committed the crime in the dead of night, when there was no one around. Usually, the temple, Nanuar Dighi temple in Comilla, is not frequented by people at night for its proximity to a graveyard. This man took advantage of this.

This seems to be pre-planned as within hours of the culprit being caught on camera, posters with the controversial pictures were out at various places.”

The private firm employee said that every year such incidents of religious intolerance take place at some place or the other. The scale this year has been unprecedented, he said.

For the Hindus living in Bangladesh encountering religious verbal abuse is a common phenomenon. “We constantly face verbal abuse or are bullied. At my workplace, I am ridiculed for worshipping idols. They say it is worthless. My colleagues jokingly tell me that they will find a match for me and marry me off to a Muslim family. Though, such talks take a toll on me mentally, but I have to keep quiet and brush these comments off,” said the Dhaka resident.

For him and many other Hindus there is no freedom to express their religious feelings. “If we do, there will be a backlash,” he said.

But the most worrisome thing for Hindus in Bangladesh is that there is not much unity. “There are around 1.2 crore Hindus in Bangladesh but they are not united. Had we been united, we could have better defended ourselves against such attacks,” said the 30-year-old.