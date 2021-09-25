Ex-Union minister Babul sanctions money from MPLAD fund before quitting as MP

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a surprise turn of events ahead of resigning from the MP post, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo had sanctioned Rs 2.10cr from his MPLAD fund for the development of his constituency, Asansol.

“I am always with Asansol and in the future too will be for the people there. I am giving the details of money I had spent for the people,” posted Babul on social media, publishing the works he had done in his MP letterhead.

No sooner did Babul post this on social media than the netizens started reacting to his post. While there were few trolls, he was also appreciated for his efforts.

Babul recently defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress and has also claimed that he would quit his MP post from Asansol that he had won under BJP ticket.

Relying on the trolls, Babul claimed that despite winning the Asansol Lok Sabha seat twice, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) didn’t respect it but on the contrary broke his heart.

“Whatever people say I am not bothered and no matter where I stay I will work for the people of Asansol. The second time I have won with a larger margin and despite the victory BJP didn’t give me promotion,” said Babul also mentioning that people associated with the coal scam have been inducted in BJP ahead of the recently-concluded assembly polls.

Every financial year, Rs 5 crore is allotted to the MPLAD fund and Babul from his fund had earlier spent Rs 3.88cr. He sanctioned the residual amount before he quits the MP post.

“The entire money is sanctioned for the development of Asansol. I hope the district administration and Asansol- Durgapur Development Authority will soon complete the pending work,” claimed Babul on social media.

It has been learnt that Babul had commissioned works like high-mast lights, proper roads and modern crematorium and proper drainage system for Asansol (North), Kulti, Jamuria, Pandaveswar and Salanpur block and the maximum amount is allocated to Kulti, which should be over by March next year.

The BJP MP is in New Delhi waiting for a time from the Lok Sabha speaker to tender his resignation.