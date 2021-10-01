ER Sheikh takes over as DG of new entity Ordnance co-ordination and services

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): ER Sheikh, an Indian Ordnance Factory Service (IOFS) officer of the 1984 batch took the charge of director general of Ordnance (coordination and services) which is a successor organization of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). An electrical engineer from Government Engineering College, Jabalpur and an MTech from IIT Kanpur, he has served in various Ordnance Factories, said a Press release from the ministry of defence.

The release said Sheikh has been a spearhead of modernization and in particular, contributed to the establishment of the modern production line system for the manufacture of small arms ammunition at the Ordnance Factory Varangaon. As deputy director general (DDG), propellants and explosives, he oversaw several plant modernization projects in explosive factories that led to an enhancement in productivity, quality and safety. He also led the successful indigenous development of the Bi-modular charge system (BMCS) for artillery ammunition.

He has served as General Manager of the Ordnance Factory Itarsi and senior general manager of Ordnance Factory Bhandara.

He is widely travelled and has served as a member of various defence delegations to foreign countries as a representative of the OFB and the ministry of defence. He is also the recipient of the Ayudh Ratna Award, 2020.