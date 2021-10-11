Durga Puja by BJP Bengal unit fails to draw central leaders for inauguration

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): For the second year in succession the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit is organising their Durga Puja in Salt Lake’s Eastern Zonal Cultural Complex.

But unlike last year, just ahead of the assembly elections, this year the pomp and buzz is missing. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the Puja, with a bevy of top BJP leaders in attendance, virtually. The then state party chief Dilip Ghosh and most of the other state leaders were present in Salt Lake.

This year, initially there was confusion over who would inaugurate the Puja but ultimately it was the new BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who did the honours.

“The theme of the Puja is based on Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He did the first satyagraha against people like Kazi. There are still people with similar mentality, who malign and criticize Sanatani Hindu religion. But we should fight and save Hinduism,” said Majumdar.

He thanked the BJP youth and women wing members for organising the event.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former national secretary Rahul Sinha, West Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar was present in the inauguration. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was conspicuous by his absence.

Notably, no central leaders could be roped in for the inauguration after the poll debacle in the assembly polls.

Last year, after PM Modi’s speech in Bengali, MP and singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo sang Rabindra Sangeet on the occasion.

Poll analysts, following the developments, said that this year, the event has been put on the back-burner by the central BJP leaders as many of the BJP leaders can be seen lining up at the Trinamool Congress doorstep.

“Last year, there were assembly polls. The party, in order to connect with the Bengali masses, tried to show themselves as part of Bengal culture by holding their own Puja. But, now with the gloomy present situation, the central leaders have lost interest in West Bengal,” said an analyst.