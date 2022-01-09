Coast Guard repatriates distressed fishing boat from Bangladesh with 20 crew members

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarojini Naidu undertook successful repatriation of one Bangladeshi fishing boat ‘Allahar Daan’ along with 20 Bangladeshi fishermen at Indo-Bangladesh IMBL (International maritime border line) on Sunday.

The said boat was reported adrift at sea due to engine breakdown and was sighted by Indian fishermen. The Indian fishermen displaying humanity provided necessary assistance to the boat and towed the distressed boat to Paradip on December 26, last year.

The incident highlights the importance given by Indian fishermen to help mariners/ fishermen at sea in distress irrespective of nationality thereby forming an important link in ensuring safety of life at sea. Indian Coast Guard in coordination with Marine Police at Paradip provided shelter to the boat and its crew on humanitarian grounds. The crew was reported to be safe and healthy.

The boat along with 20 fishermen was formally handed over by ICGS Sarojini Naidu to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship Shadhin Bangla at IMBL on the same day. The Indian Coast Guard not only provides solace to fishermen and mariners in distress, but also provides humanitarian assistance. Such operations highlight the coordinated response between Coast Guard agencies of India and Bangladesh demonstrating mutual commitment for safety of fishermen at sea and further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.