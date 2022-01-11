BSF nabs 2 smugglers with 50kg ganja Petrapole

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The troops of South Bengal Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) while foiling the smuggling attempts, have continuously defeated the plans of smugglers for some time. In this sequence, on Sunday, two smugglers were apprehended with 50kg of ganja at ICP Petrapole.

The estimated value of the seized ganja and the truck is Rs 18,50,000, said BSF sources.

Troops from the 179 battalion, Sector Kolkata of BSF troops were on routine checking of a vehicle carrying import and export goods between Bangladesh and India at ICP Petrapole (international boundary). At 11am, the jawans noticed a suspicious Indian truck (HR 55 AF 7277) approaching the railway crossing inside the ICP, which was trying to move towards the cargo complex to collect goods for import. When the troops stopped the vehicle and searched it, five big packets were recovered from inside the cabin of the truck, carrying 50 kg of ganja. The troops seized the contraband along with the truck and took the smugglers into custody for further questioning. Both the apprehended smugglers have been identified as Babulal Meghwal and Wasim Khan from Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the apprehended smuggler Babulal revealed that he had bought all these packets from Brahmapur, Odisha in exchange of Rs 20,000 which was to be handed over to a person named Junaid of Haryana. For this job he was promised Rs 15,000. As soon as he reached inside the ICP, BSF troops apprehended him and helper Wasim Khan with ganja inside the truck during checking.

Both the driver and helper and the seized ganja have been handed over to the Petrapole Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The public relations officer, South Bengal Frontier expressed happiness over the achievement of 179 battalion troops. He stated that this has been possible only because of the alertness displayed by his jawans on duty. The senior officer said that this was a big achievement for the troops. The BSF official also complimented his team of intelligence gatherers for such large hauls.