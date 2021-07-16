BSF nabs 2 Bangla women for crossing borders illegally

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In two separate incidents, Border Security Force troops apprehended two Bangladeshi women illegally crossing the International Boundary in the border area under the South Bengal Frontier. Out of which one woman was trying to go from India to Bangladesh while the other woman was trying to come to India from Bangladesh. The troops also caught a smuggler trying to sneak out yaba tablets to Bangladesh.

On Thursday, the BSF received information on the probable crossing of 3-4 persons in the border area. On the basis of information, BSF personnel from the 8 Battalion saw the movement of some suspicious persons from both sides of the Border road. The troops challenged them and took a woman into custody. However, the rest managed to escape taking advantage of darkness and the banana orchards. The woman was identified as Sharmin Shikdar (35). She was going back to Bangladesh with help of Indian tout Subrata Haldar and paid Rs 12,000 for her crossover.

In another incident, on Wednesday, a Bangladeshi woman was caught by the jawans of border outpost Hakimpur, while crossing the International Boundary illegally and entering India. The woman has been identified as Sureyya Khatoon (25).

Meanwhile, the BSF troops apprehended 1 Indian smuggler along with 250 yaba tablets in Murshidabad district on Wednesday. The seized yaba tablets were price around Rs 1,25,000. The smuggler was trying to smuggle these yaba tablets from India to Bangladesh.