BSF Celebrates Its 57thK Raising Day In Kolkata

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Border Security Force, raised on Dec 1, 1965 as sentinels of eastern and western border of India, celebrated its 57th Raising Day in Kolkata at its South Bengal Frontier headquarters in Rajarhat, New Town on Wednesday.

A cultural programme was organized on the occasion as the BSF band played on the central grounds of its headquarters.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also tweeted on Wednesday: “On the occasion of 57th #BSF Raising Day, I extend my salutations to all the brave BSF personnel and families of @BSF_India for their valorous contribution to the National Security and life saving efforts during disasters. They motivate all - ALWAYS KEEP NATION FIRST #BSFDay2021”

Speaking on the momentous day and also its increase in jurisdiction, SS Guleria, DIG, PRO, FTR HQ BSF SB said, “Our officers jawans have all come together for the Bara-Khana. We are constantly in talks and in coordination with the state agencies. We have no issues right now. We have maintained very good relations with all the agencies involved in border management. I can assure our countrymen that our borders are safe and well guarded.”

The BSF was raised after the India-Pakistan War of 1965 with the specific purpose of manning the Indian borders as the first line of defence against infiltration, smuggling and military assault. Initially raised with a strength of 25 battalions, its strength has gone up to 186 battalions with nearly 2.5 lakh manpower with its own artillery wing, water wing and air wing, under the home ministry.

It is guarding Indian borders with Pakistan on the western front and on eastern front with Bangladesh. As a central armed force the BSF has not only secured the borders of India since its inception but has assisted civil governance on various occasions. Its role during the 1971 war, curbing militancy in Punjab in the eighties, against militancy in J&K and Naxal movement in Chhattisgarh and Odisha has been worthy achievements.

On creation of the BSF in 1965, Calcutta (now Kolkata) was chosen as headquarters of Eastern Frontier to administer and command the forces deployed all along Eastern Frontier. Subsequently, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland (AMM & N) Frontier was carved out from Eastern Frontier on June 3, 1971. The HQ of Eastern Frontier at Kolkata became the HQ of West Bengal Frontier.

The West Bengal Frontier was further divided into South Bengal and North Bengal Frontier on April 23, 1988. The bifurcation was aimed at better management as well as augmenting our existing security arrangements of the IB.

BSF is celebrating its Raising Day all over its establishments and field formations. On the occasion of BSF raising day Y B Khurania, ADG, Eastern Command, Anurag Garg, IG, South Bengal Frontier, Ajit Kumar Tete, VSM, DIG/PSO extended their greetings.

In 2020-21, South Bengal Frontier achieved a milestone by stopping cattle smuggling on the border as other trans-border crimes were also checked to a large extent.

Besides above operational achievements, various activities were undertaken by the South Bengal Frontier in the year for the welfare of border population.

In its solidarity with Bangladesh and Border Guard Bangladesh, BSF organized a Maitri Cycle Rally along the Indo-Bangladesh border to celebrate Mujib Borsho.

In February, Covid-19 vaccination was started at Composite Hospital, Frontier Headquarters South Bengal. Salt Lake Hospital, Kolkata is one of the three hospitals in West Bengal declared as the first vaccine center among CAPFS.