Bengal logs 695 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,49,978 on Thursday as 695 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus toll to 18,472, a health bulletin said.Of the fresh fatalities, five deaths were reported from Nadia district, and three from North 24 Parganas.The state now has 8,734 active cases, while 15,22,772 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 749 in the last 24 hours.The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 98.24 per cent.West Bengal has thus far tested 1,70,79,421 samples, including 40,270 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.As many as 5,75,886 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 4,21,97,811 have received the first dose, a health department official said. —PTI