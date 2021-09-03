Bengal govt forms SIT to probe post-poll violence as CBI nabs 2 more

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the Bengal government moving the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe post-poll violence cases of murder, rape and attempted rape, the West Bengal government on Thursday formed an SIT (special investigation team) after Calcutta High Court raised concern over post-poll violence.

On Wednesday, the state had also moved the SC alleging that the CBI is disturbing the federal structure of governance by suo motu registering cases after the state withdrew the general consent to the central agency for registration of cases in Bengal.

According to state government sources 10 IPS officers will be assisting the three officers selected by the Calcutta High Court as part of the SIT and will be probing in five different zones and two officers will be deployed in each zone.

Meanwhile, the CBI arrested two more people over alleged murder of BJP worker Dharma Mondal in Nadia’s Chapra.

Two people had been arrested by the agency on last Saturday in connection with post-poll violence.

The central agency has already registered 34 cases till date in connection with post-poll violence related to murder and rape.

The CBI team also visited Presidency Correctional Home, on Thursday, to quiz the arrested TMC workers, who allegedly killed BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar on May 2.

However, the investigating officer of Sonarpur police station, S Das was called at the CBI office in Kolkata on the day in connection with the ongoing probe.

The CBI also filed the first interim charge-sheet before ACJM Court-Rampurhat in Nalhati police station in connection with the case pertaining to the murder of a BJP worker Manoj Jaiswal. The two accused named are already in jail custody after being arrested by Birbhum Police.

A police picket was posted outside the house of deceased BJP cadre Manoj Jaiswal in Birbhum.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that CBI is doing proper probe.

“The CBI is doing an excellent job and it feels good to see that the judicial system still functions in West Bengal,” said Ghosh.