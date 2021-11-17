Bengal farmers to play imp role in the all India farmer movement: Jai Kisan Andolan

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Jai Kisan Andolan, an all India farmers organization, spread over 12 states is organising three ‘mega rallies’ of farmers in West Bengal, which have been named Jai Kisan Mahapanchayat, said its leaders in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The first mahapanchayat has already been held at Kultali Block of South 24-Parganas district on November 16, the second one held at Pandua block of Hooghly on Wednesday and the third one will be held at Goalpokhar-I Block of Uttar Dinajpur district on Thursday. National farmer leader Yogendra Yadav, who is the founder of Jai Kisan Andolan, shall be present in all the mahapanchayats to address the farmers. Jai Kisan Andolan’s national president Avik Saha, national vice-president Deepak Lamba and West Bengal president Prabir Mishra are also addressing the rallies.

Senior leaders of Jai Kisan Andolan from 11 states namely Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Dehat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab also are attending the mega rallies.

The mahapanchayats is highlights to the farmers of West Bengal the status of the farmers movement at the borders of Delhi and apprising them about the upcoming programmes of struggle. In addition, burning issues of farmers of West Bengal like demand for state law to guarantee MSP for local crops such as vegetables and fruits and ensuring that all farmers receive MSP for paddy during the current procurement season are also being highlighted.

National leader Yogendra Yadav said, “There is a notion that farmers' movement has not spread to eastern India. Jai Kisan Andolan is holding these mega rallies at three different remote locations in West Bengal to dispel this notion. Jai Kisan Andolan calls upon farmers of Bengal to join the all India movement of farmers to demand repeal the three black laws brought in by the Modi government to destroy the present and future of farmers and laws to guarantee MSP for crops. Bengal farmers shall play a very important role in the all India farmers’ movement.”

The farmer body national president Saha said, “Farmers of Bengal have been at the forefront of many movements for rights and liberties in this country, including the freedom movement. Farmers of Bengal are in as precarious a position as rest of the farmers of India. Hence, farmers’ movement needs to be spread to every village in Bengal and that is what Jai Kisan Andolan is doing through these mega rallies.”

Another leader Deepak Lamba said that the farmers’ movement is strong in Punjab and Haryana and they want to see it equally strong in West Bengal. He promised that Jai Kisan Andolan will give full focus and strength to build up the movement in Bengal.

Jai Kisan Andolan is one of the founder members of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and Samyukt Kisan Morcha and has been fighting for the cause of farmers since 2015 through numerous yatras, rallies, protests and other on-ground action.