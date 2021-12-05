Be courteous, no one allowed to use force to win: Abhishek Banerjee to TMC candidates

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Win by fair means and no one should use influence under any circumstances. Candidates cannot intimidate voters, was the clear message to all the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) candidates by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday.

The Diamond Harbour MP was meeting all the TMC candidates for the KMC polls to be held on December 19.

The party’s new line of thinking came to the fore when party MP Saugata Ray indicated that the individuals within the party will have to abstain from using force to win elections. His comment had then raised many eyebrows.

At the same time, Abhishek told the Trinamool candidates to visit each house repeatedly in your ward and highlight the developmental work done by the party in the last 11 years.

The Trinamool leadership, which also included general secretary Partha Chatterjee, party state president Subrata Baxi and former mayor of KMC and present transport minister Firhad Hakim, held the meeting with all the 144 candidates to decide on the poll planks. Party sources said the meeting also had a message for disgruntled party workers, who did not get tickets in this election.

The list of candidates includes many first-timers and party seniors.

Transport minister Firhad Hakim said Abhishek made it clear in his speech that “strict action will be taken if voting is obstructed” anywhere. Hakim added, “Those, who did not get tickets have erred by choosing to stand as independent candidates. These people are also loyal soldiers of the party.”

On Friday, Ratan Malakar, former Trinamool Congress ward coordinator, who had filed nomination as an Independent candidate, withdrew from the election after the party seniors “convinced” him that his method was harming the party. “I was with Trinamool Congress and will continue to support the party as long as I live,” he had said after withdrawing his nomination.

Malakar had filed his nomination as an independent after Kajari Banerjee, wife of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Kartik Banerjee, was given the ticket from ward 73, which is also Mamata Banerjee's ward.

Sources said that it was made clear by Abhishek that no individual is allowed to use force or influence and the voters should in no way be obstructed from voting. The candidates were even asked to even visit the homes of opposition leaders while campaigning. The higher leadership also made it very clear to all the attendees that there should be any complaints of vote loot by part workers from anyone. The emphasis was on following the democratic ways of an election.

In the past, allegations of irregularities have surfaced against some of the grassroots candidates in several municipal elections and also in the 2018 panchayat polls. Recently, several leaders, including Trinamool Birbhum district president Anubrat Mandal too publicly acknowledged this.

Reacting to the TMC’s approach to civic polls, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is hard to believe that the party will follow this. How come they come out with such a line of thinking? Abhishek’s statement has proved that the TMC had been using force and unfair means in the past to win polls. His statement will have no meaning if the party, in keeping to the present ideology, does not expel all the troublemakers from the panchayat polls of 2018. We all know that out of 1800 seats, elections were held in only 12 seats. Rest of the seats were won by them uncontested.”