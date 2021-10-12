Babul, Still In BJP, Will Not Campaigning For TMC In Oct 30 Bypolls

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): There were many raised eyebrows when a newly-inducted Trinamool Congress MP Babul Supriyo’s name was missing from the name of star campaigners for the bypolls to be held on October 30.

Babul Surpiyo took to social media to clear the air why his name did not feature in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) list, which included Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

Pointing out at a technical point, Babul wrote in his tweet: “No Rocket Science involved here•Plz note I’m still a BJP MP•In fact, wrote another humble request to Hon’ble Speaker Sir ystrdy to kindly grant me some time to meet him & resign as per rules•Very thoughtful of @AITCofficial to allow me smtym to settle in KOL aftr shifting base.”

Babul, a former Union minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet, had defected to the Trinamool Congress last month after he was made to resign from the Union ministry.

The state will go to by-elections on October 30. Earlier, three assembly constituencies – Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj – had gone to polls on September 30.

Babul was not seen even during the Bhabanipur bypolls, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was a candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Bhabanipur, Priyanka Tibrewal, close to Babul, had requested him not to campaign against her.

For the October 30 bypolls the list of star candidates for the TMC includes actress-turned MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor-turned Ghatal MP Dev.

The four constituencies that would go to bypolls are Dinhata, Shantipur, Gosaba and Khardah.

Not just Babul, five BJP MLAs, including Krishnanagar (north) MLA Mukul Roy, Kaliyagunj MLA Soumen Roy, Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh and Bagda MLA Biswajit Das, also joined TMC but haven’t yet resigned from their party posts.