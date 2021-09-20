Babul Meets Mamata, Says It's A 'Musical Meet'

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Two days after joining the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Asansol MP Babul Supriyo met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday.

Since his joining the Trinamool (TMC) the singer-turned-politician has been in the limelight. There have been speculations that he would be nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat but party sources also say that he might get a ministerial berth in the state since the celebrity politician hinted that he wanted to “serve the people of Bengal” at his media interaction.

His Monday meeting at Nabanna may be a step towards the latter possibility. The meeting was also attended by TMC all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

After coming out of the meeting, Babul, keeping his cards close to his chest, said that he had a “musical conversation” with the TMC chief.

“I am very happy to meet Mamata Didi. Whichever way she wants to utilise my services I will try to keep up to her expectations. She has also asked me to sing and now I can work independently,” said the singer-turned-politician.

Asked about the post he has been offered in his new party Babul said that it is the prerogative of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee to decide.

Babul recalled his last meeting with the West Bengal CM during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial Hall.

“On the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji, she had asked me about the instruments that were being played at the programme. She herself loves music and writes songs,” said Babul, adding, the chief minister had asked him to sing songs during Durga Puja.

Pointing out the notice by the home ministry a couple of days back, which stated that Babul was being given Y-category security instead of his present Z-category, the former minister showed his letter written to the home ministry on August 3, where he stated that he was giving up his central security.

“The letter that was floated by MHA doesn’t stand as I have long back given away my security. I had asked TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee for state security which I still haven’t got,” claimed Babul adding that he had travelled to Kolkata twice without security.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh slammed Babul and said that the saffron party had made him a ‘striker’ but he failed to find the net.

“Babul is claiming that he was not able to play in the BJP. We made him a striker but he failed to score for us. The Tollygunge assembly poll result is testimony to that,” said Ghosh.

Wishing him best in his political career, Ghosh said, “He is a good singer. We would like him to be a good politician too and serve the people of Bengal.”