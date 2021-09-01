Another BJP MLA joins TMC in Bengal

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh’s defection to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, the saffron camp suffered another setback with the defection of Bagdah MLA Biswajit Das joining the ruling party ranks on Tuesday.

With the defection of the BJP MLA from North 24-Parganas district to the TMC, the strength of the saffron party in the state has come down to 72 from 77 after the results were declared on May 2.

On joining the ruling party MLA Biswajit Das said that he never felt comfortable in the BJP. Das had quit the TMC in 2019 to join the BJP. Harping on it he said, “There were some misunderstandings after some changes were made in the party, which I felt should not have been made.”

“There is increasing infighting within the state BJP. It has led to visiting the atmosphere within the party. Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a national figure and there is no alternative for her and now joining TMC I can work for people. It is like a homecoming for me,” said the BJP Bagdah MLA.

Along with Das two other BJP leaders, councillor Manotosh Nath and Subrata Pal also defected back to TMC.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who facilitated the joining process said that the BJP in West Bengal will fall like a “pack of cards”.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that out of pressure few people are defecting back to the TMC.

“One or two leaders are still there, who are maintaining distance from the BJP and out of life threats they are defecting to the TMC. We will soon move court demanding resignation for those who left the party,” said Ghosh, hinting towards a few more defections.

Along with Das there were also a few leaders from the Bagdah local body leaders and block leaders, close to Das.

Poll analyst Udayan Bandhopadhyay said the defections are going to make the saffron party weak in the state.

“After the TMC orchestrated the Congress defections, Congress became weak in Bengal and the same is happening to the BJP now. The saffron camp should increase their base support to stop the exodus,” said Bandhopadhyay.