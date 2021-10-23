Air Marshal Patnaik Visits Air Force Stations In Assam

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Air Marshal DK Patnaik AVSM, VM, air officer commanding in-chief (AOC-in-C)Eastern Air Command, along with his wife Anuradha, president Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA )regional visited air force stations Chabua, Dinjan and Mohanbari from October 21-23.

The Air Marshal also visited the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Pasighat, where he reviewed the infrastructure of ALG and interacted with the air warriors. During the tour of his visit to the three air force stations, the air officer commanding-in-chief was briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the stations.

He was briefed on the ongoing modern infrastructure development projects aimed at enhancing the combat potential of the bases. Later, the Air Marshal addressed and interacted with the station personnel at all the bases and directed them to maintain high standards of operational readiness and security awareness. He emphasized the importance of keeping plans and procedures in place to face any challenge at short notice. He conveyed his appreciation of the steps taken by all bases in the fight against COVID-19 and urged all personnel to take appropriate precautions to stay safe from a potential third wave of COVID-19.