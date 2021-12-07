Abhishek talks of Congress’ double standards at his meet with party MPs

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in keeping with the party’s stand on Congress, reiterated what his party chief Mamata Banerjee had been saying about the Grand Old party of Indian politics.

Abhishek Banerjee conveyed the message of maintaining a distance from the Congress at the Trinamool parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee, during her recent visit to Maharashtra, had said that the Congress is fighting against her in Bengal and she cannot think it as a partner.

Abhishek said the Congress has double standards in terms of opposition unity. In West Bengal, they are fighting the Trinamool (TMC) and when the TMC is moving to other states, the Congress is accusing it of breaking the opposition unity.

Abhishek left for Delhi on Tuesday to attend the winter session of Parliament. Arriving in the capital, he first went to the dharna site of Trinamool MPs in front of Gandhi statue inside the parliament. After that, he held a meeting with the party parliamentarians to discuss the strategy of the party in the parliament.

Sources said Abhishek told the MPs at the meeting, “Congress is fighting against us in Bengal. When we go to a state like Goa, the question of opposition unity arises.”

The Diamond Harbor MP added, “Our strategy should be different from that of the Congress. We are not announcing which state we will go to next. We will go to any state where we can make an impression,” referring to the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We will continue to fight for the people,” he is supposed to have said on Tuesday.

Reinforcing the message of fighting the BJP, he said, “Protests against BJP will continue. We will continue to fight for the people.”

After the suspension of MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri from the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool Congress has been holding sit-ins at the Gandhi statue.