Trade resumes at Petrapole after traders call off strike

Kolkata (The Hawk): The stalemate on West Bengal’s Petrapole border between the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) and the trucker owners came to an end after the second round of talks between the stakeholders was successful on Thursday, late evening.

The truckers were on strike since Monday, when the first level of talks between the authorities and the truck owners’ association remained inconclusive.

The Petrapole Land Port Authority has recently imposed new restrictions on the international border, creating problems for export traders. Owing to national security, the border guards are not allowing the truck drivers of India to enter Bangladesh without proper documents. The protesters said that the movement will continue till the demands are met.

LPAI Petrapole manager Kamlesh Saini said, “Most of the traders have called off their strike and resumed work. A couple of them have unjust demands which are not possible for us to fulfil. Their main issue was that the BSF stopped checking them. We could not agree to their demand as security is a BSF subject. Last night, at a high-level meeting it was agreed to give the truckers one more month’s time to rectify their papers. Trucks from Bongaon municipality have started entering ICP Petrapole. Till now (Friday morning) close to 300 plus vehicles have arrived. Since Friday is an off-day at Benapole (Bangladesh), we are sure from Saturday morning normal trade will resume.”

Sources said the high-level talks involved the ADG BSF, commissioner of police and the state chief secretary.

An official of ICP Petrapole land port authority said that the BSF recently recovered gold, marijuana and counterfeit licenses from foreign-trade truck drivers at the border. Since then, it has been decided to introduce a common I-card to all stake holders involved in border trade. The applicants have been asked to submit the forms by February 15.

BSF IG, South Bengal Frontier Anurag Garg said, “The LPAI has issued some amendments to the SOPs. We are only the security provider at the ICP. There are multiple agencies working and if one agency is following the mandate then the blame usually comes to it. The SOPs were issued by the LPAI, where they have tasked the BSF with certain things which includes checking the RCs and licenses at the gate. These trade agencies want the earlier system since there was not much checking. This time the LPAI is strict about the checking.”

According to sources, new standard operating procedures (SOP) for all stakeholders were finalized recently and it defined that any agent connected with international trade should possess an identity card issued by the LPAI. Sources also said that a few customs clearing agents had sublet their work to other agents and they were instead issuing passes. The suspicious movement of these agents were detected by the BSF. Following this, there were protests and their association had stopped trade for 3-4 hours last month.

Alleging that the Petrapole authorities are issuing rules at their own whim and fancy, eight organizations associated with the export trade jointly started the indefinite strike.

The largest land port in South Asia, ICP Petrapole is located along the international border between India and Bangladesh, at a distance of about 80 km from Kolkata.

Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is an important land border crossing both in terms of trade and passenger movement. It is estimated that nearly 30% of land-based trade between India and Bangladesh takes place through Petrapole with close to 22 lakh people crossing the border post on either side each year.