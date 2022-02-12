Tea garden union launch campaign against exploitation, meet minister

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The representatives of Paschim Banga Cha Majoor Samity met with the state labour minister on Thursday and submitted a memorandum with their set of demands.

The workers of closed plantation, mainly Lankapara, Bundapani, Dheklapada plantations have not received financial assistance to the workers of locked out industries (FAWLOI) money since the last four months. Due to non-receipt of the money, the condition of many of the workers is deteriorating. The union raised the issue with the labour minister Becharam Manna and he assured Paschim Banga Cha Majoor Samity (PBCMS) members that the money would be released within the next month.

The union also raised the issue of reopening of the closed gardens without following the stipulated norms. They alleged that the processes by which the closed gardens are being reopened and the terms and conditions imposed in the agreement to open the gardens are anti-labour. “We have objected to the conditions stipulated in the agreement like no replacement for three years, no gratuity and increase in work hours. We demanded that the labour department should ensure to protect the rights of workers in these agreements and also ensure that no such conditions are imposed which are against the benefit of the workers,” said a representative.

The garden opening agreement eliminates workers’ dues and fringe benefits. Some central trade union leaders sign agreements without the consent of the workers. The workers are not even aware and their rights are being taken away from them. The union has demanded that the department should ensure that illegal conditions like waiving off fringe benefits and past dues of workers are not included in the agreement.

The Paschim Banga Cha Majoor Samity is not being invited to the meetings when the agreements to open the garden are signed, despite being a majority union in the tea gardens. They demanded that PBCMS should be invited to all such meetings.

The workers also alleged that there is no transparency in the transfer of ownership in tea gardens. When asked, the new owners do not produce the necessary documents to prove that they are the new legal owners. They urged the minister that the agreement to open the plantation should start only after ensuring the ownership of the plantation.

The contempt petition (c) 16/2012 filed by our partner union, Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity, which is pending before the Supreme Court, in which the Supreme Court in December 2019 constituted a one-man committee headed by Justice Sapre to ensure that arrears of workers in closed and sick gardens are paid to the workers. The hearings of 29 gardens in West Bengal have been adjourned and delayed for the last two years which has caused great pain to the workers.

“We demanded that in contempt petition, all the work related to the verification at the garden level should be started immediately and completed by March 15 so that the workers can get their arrears at the earliest.

Minister Manna assured to resolve these issues.