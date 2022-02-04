Remaining Civic Bodies In Bengal To Go To Polls On Feb 27

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The State Election Commission (SEC) issued notification for elections to 108 remaining municipal bodies.

According to the notification, the remaining 108 municipal elections will be held on February 27. According to the order of the Calcutta High Court, all the elections, except for Ward 29 of South Dumdum municipality, would be held on that day.

According to the notification nomination work will start from Thursday, February 3. Nomination submission will continue till February 9. Nomination will be scrutinized on 10th and nomination can be withdrawn on 12th. However, the date of counting has not yet been announced by the election commission.

The election code of conduct came into effect from Thursday. The EC will announce new COVID rules. It is expected that protocols will not be much different from what the political parties had to follow for the previous four corporation elections. Indoor meetings can be held with 200 people while open-air meetings can have 500 people. All campaigning will have to come to a stop 72 hours before the polling date.

Elections would be held in Asansol, Siliguri, Bidhannagar and Chandannagar on February 12. Counting would be on February 14.

But the BJP had demanded polls be postponed for a few more days, keeping in mind the COVID situation. They also complained that the verdict of the Calcutta High Court was not complied with.

Last month, the high court recommended to the commission that it consider whether the vote should be delayed by four to six weeks, given the COVID situation. But the commission postponed the vote for three weeks, not four or six. The BJP claimed that the court was contemptuous. A case has even been filed in this regard. As a result, the commission may discuss this issue with the political parties.

On the other hand, the commission had informed the court that there might be secondary examinations in the state during February 28 polls.

All the political parties had a meeting with the Election Commission on Wednesday. Opposition parties had demanded that the counting for the two phase of elections be held on a single day.