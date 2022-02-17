North Bengal gets investment push from state government

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushing for development in north Bengal, the region received a fresh boost with investment proposals of Rs 10,824 crore, which was announced at North Bengal Business Meet 2022 by state chief secretary HK Dwivedi.

The chief secretary, who chaired the industrial meet in Siliguri, claimed that the fresh investments have an employment potential of over 71,000 jobs over the next five years. The meet was held in Siliguri, the largest city in north Bengal.

The slew of measures follows the electoral gains in north Bengal in the municipal corporation polls. The chief minister had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for doing nothing for the region despite the saffron party’s good show in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the region.

Industrial Parks The Way Forward

With the Bengal Global Business Summit slated to take place in April, these fresh investments in north Bengal come as a boost for the state government. A total of 18 industrial parks are expected to come up in north Bengal over the next three years, covering nearly 580 acres of land under the Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP). These potential investments are expected to create over 31,000 new jobs.

Land Bank for Industries

The district administration has already identified 26 parcels of government land in the eight districts of north Bengal for industrial parks. “These proposals are expected to generate investment of around Rs 6,200 crore and over 37,500 new jobs,” Dwivedi claimed.

“Under the Tea Tourism and Allied Tourism Business Policy of 2019, seven proposals have been approved while five others are under consideration. These projects are likely to attract Rs 636 crore investment with an employment potential of over 2,500 people,” a senior official of the industries department said.

North Bengal - A Tourist Hub

Meanwhile, in the tourism industry, investment potential in the private sector is pegged at around Rs 156 crore over the next three years. A total of 544 home-stay units have been registered in north Bengal districts, generating employment to over 13,000 local people.

The Bengal government has also decided to train workers and 447 fresh skill-training programmes are being conducted in the eight districts of the region in the agriculture, apparel, textile, handicrafts and tourism sector under the Utkarsh Bangla scheme.

Besides these, five major projects are coming up in this region, including a tourist resort at Kalimpong, and another at Darjeeling.

Air Infra To Boost Connectivity

Sources in the government said that the state has also cleared all hurdles for expansion of Bagdogra airport and towards making Malda, Cooch Behar and Balurghat airports operational. The state has also taken huge initiative in ensuring better connectivity through expansion and improvement of national highways with chief minister Mamata Banerjee promising to reduce the travel time between Kolkata and Siliguri to six hours.