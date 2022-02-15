Marking a first, student wing of Trinamool forms unit at Presidency University

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): For the first time in the history of the Presidency University, a full-fledged unit of the Trinamool Student Council (Chhatra Parishad), TMCP, was formed as an anti-Left organization and it officially submitted the list of the members of the unit to the university authorities on Tuesday.

The members of the newly-formed unit also put banners and posters within the campus to mark their presence. While the new unit of the TMCP members shouted slogans inside the campus, many of the students from other colleges and universities also joined the programme outside the campus.

Posters were pasted on the walls of the main gate with the #PresidencyDemandsChange. The students also put up posters which said ‘support and join’ TMCP.

The students also came out with their 10 charter of demands, which are the issues based on which the TMC student body wants to fight the campus elections. The demands included forming a separate body for the of research scholars as the PhD students do not come under the ambit of student council; a special paper in linguistics by the Bengali department; students be allowed to answer GE papers in Bengali and sanitary napkin vending machine should be repaired girls common room be modified, among others.

After the new members submitted the new unit to the Dean of the varsity, they also sprayed abir on each other in jubilation. All along the students, outside and inside, shouted slogans in the name of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC students claimed that many IC (Independent Consolidation) leadership have joined the TMCP unit of Presidency University recently.

Independent Consolidation is a student’s body at Presidency University.

The TMCP members alleged that the IC members tried to push and shove them when they resisted the move by IC members to guard TMCP banners. “They tried to cover our banner with their poster stand. They even tore our poster. When we protested, there was a tussle, injuring me. We submitted the unit to the authorities. Soon, we will also take out our victory procession,” said Rajorna Halder, a member of the unit.

Political science third year student and president TMCP unit, Presidency University, Shubham Ganguly said, “This very Presidency University, which came to be known as one of the revered places during the Independence movement, has been controlled by anarchists for so long. We will soon take over control from them. We were told that TMCP has no place in Presidency University. Within a month, we submitted a complete unit to the Dean, informing that the TMCP is now part of the student politics in the varsity. We will contest and win the elections in the coming days and will break the IC-SFI nexus. If any flag will flutter here it will be the Tricolour and next to it will be the TMCP flag.”

Outside the gate, leading the student delegation was Prantik Chakraborty, state TMCP vice-president and observer for the Presidency. He said, “We will not only take part in the election, we will fight for each seat and we are sure of our victory. We have our team ready. This team will establish TMCP in Presidency University in the coming day.”