Mamata pushes for more job creation in North Bengal

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, during her recent trip to North Bengal, said her government will be holding meetings with leading industrialists, businessmen and chambers of commerce to find ways to attract investments in the northern districts of the state.

Mamata, who left for her trip to north Bengal just after the results of the four municipal corporations were declared, two days ago now wants to focus on job creation.

Mamata’s push for industrialisation in her third term as the chief minister is a well-crafted move. During various administrative review meetings, the CM has stressed on the fact that moving on social welfare schemes, her government’s focus in the current tenure will be on employment generation and bringing in industries to the state.

At the meeting of the Tribal Development Advisory Council in Siliguri, Mamata said an annual trade fair will be held in the district in April, and industrialists based in North Bengal will be part of the event. “Reviewed and noticed amazing progress of development work for tribal communities in education, health, housing, pension, livelihood, drinking water, culture and language and protection of land rights,” the CM tweeted.

Siliguri-Kolkata in Six Hours

Stressing on the need to develop Siliguri, Banerjee claimed that “for years, Siliguri was under the rule of Left Front. We have carried out several developmental works in Siliguri since 2011. We are developing new highways to reduce the travel time to Kolkata to six hours.”

Not limiting herself to industrial growth, the West Bengal CM has also decided to give priority to people belonging to the Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes communities. She has set a target of building 20 lakh houses in five years and setting up 100 new English-medium schools in Adivasi areas over the next three years.

Be Humble

Mamata also asked the Siliguri mayor-designate, Gautam Deb to set up a programme implementation and monitoring cell in Siliguri Municipal Corporation to enforce accountability and transparency.

The CM also met the newly-elected councillors of SMC and asked them to go to the masses and win their confidence. “Listen to their complaints and advice and work for the development of the area. People have blessed us in the civic election and we should be more humble and sincere,” she added.

She tweeted: “Chaired today meeting of WB Tribes Advisory Council at Uttarkanya in North Bengal. Reviewed & noticed amazing progress of development work for tribal communities in education, health, housing, pension, livelihood, drinking water, culture & language & protection of land rights.

To create newer avenues and more employment opportunities for all including our Adivasi fraternity, more thrust will be given to promote homestay tourism in districts with tribal population. Convention Centres and Community Centres will be set up to showcase our rich culture.

703 Jaher Thans and 1503 Majhir Thans have already been restored & protected & the initiative will be given further push.

Government holidays have been declared for Karam Pujo, Hul Divas and birth anniversaries of prominent leaders of tribal communities. The yearly Adivasi Mela will be renamed as Joy Johar Mela.”

She cut short her North Bengal trip to reach in time in Kolkata to pay her last respects to renowned Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee on Wednesday.